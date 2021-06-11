The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTW remained flat at $$24.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,100. The company has a market capitalization of $860.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.46. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

