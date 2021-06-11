The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,804 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of The Lovesac worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

