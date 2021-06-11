The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,013,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 92,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

