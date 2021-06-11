The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

HCKT stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

