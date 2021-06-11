The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

