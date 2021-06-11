The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $307.00 Price Target for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.35.

The Boeing stock opened at $248.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.47. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

