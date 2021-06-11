The GEO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 24,393 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,444% compared to the average volume of 1,580 put options.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $862.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.75.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 969.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 721,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.