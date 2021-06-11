The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00159974 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001148 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

