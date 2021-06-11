The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $388.38.
Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
