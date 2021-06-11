The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $388.38.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.