The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,594,350.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,034.66. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.29 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,152.27.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

