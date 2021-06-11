The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 4,786 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The AZEK by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The AZEK by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 81,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

