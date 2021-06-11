Textainer Group Holdings Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

TGH opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

