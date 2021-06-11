Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $6.26

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $6.26 or 0.00016998 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $319.37 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,459,697 coins and its circulating supply is 417,415,317 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

