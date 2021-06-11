TenUp Trading Up 10.1% This Week (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $582,119.16 and $2,774.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00025583 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001506 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001894 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 70,596,389 coins and its circulating supply is 17,269,392 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

