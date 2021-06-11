Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 2.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.90. 31,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,868. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

