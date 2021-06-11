Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $18.64 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $15.73 on Friday, hitting $2,308.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,356.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

