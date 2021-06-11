Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 900,000 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 3.60% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,032,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 4,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.50.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

