Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex stock opened at $396.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

