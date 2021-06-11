Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $421.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

