Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

TDOC stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,172 shares of company stock worth $74,860,905 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

