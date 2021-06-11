Teachers Pension Plan Ontario Sells 3,489,329 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.27 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.