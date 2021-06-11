Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 51,005 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

