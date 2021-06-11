Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 258.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

