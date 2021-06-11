TD Securities Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.32.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$13.73.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0427502 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

