TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.78.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$64.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a market cap of C$62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.81. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.31%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$182,042.61. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,995 shares of company stock worth $1,501,580 in the last 90 days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

