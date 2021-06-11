Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSHA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

