Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 1,017.1% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TAUG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 387,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.98. Tauriga Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

