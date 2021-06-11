Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in StoneCo by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after buying an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $63.65. 28,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.