Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 2.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Anthem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.73. 7,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.27. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

