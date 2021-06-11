Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.