Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

