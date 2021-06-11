Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE:WMB opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

