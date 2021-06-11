Synovus Financial Corp Has $691,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.44 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,488 shares of company stock worth $14,848,263 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

