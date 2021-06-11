Synovus Financial Corp Buys 193 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.