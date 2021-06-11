Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $169,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

