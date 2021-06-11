swisspartners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.39% of BioVie worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIVI traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $15.50. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioVie from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

