swisspartners Ltd. Invests $233,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,229. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

