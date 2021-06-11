swisspartners Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

swisspartners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.22. 72,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,215. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.42.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

