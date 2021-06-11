Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Domtar worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

