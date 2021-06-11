Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Navistar International worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $12,569,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.43 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

