Swiss National Bank Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $66.25 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

