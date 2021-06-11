Swiss National Bank Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 212,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

