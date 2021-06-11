Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 182,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 312,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 209,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of PVG opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.