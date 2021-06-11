Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

