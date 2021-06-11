Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLUE. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $33.89 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

