SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post sales of $107.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.30 million and the highest is $108.00 million. SVMK reported sales of $90.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $445.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. SVMK’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

SVMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,666. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 872,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

