Superior Plus Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

SPB traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.60. 51,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.61 and a one year high of C$15.69.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

