Super Zero Protocol Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $72.59 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.64 or 0.06356653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00154203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,495,090 coins and its circulating supply is 318,957,524 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

