Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Sunrun stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

