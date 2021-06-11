SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,121 shares of company stock valued at $505,774. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

